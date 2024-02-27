Opuni Trial: l never knew of Dr Adu Ampomah C’ttee on lithovit – Witness

Mr Paul Agyei Gyang of the Operational Unit of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), says he is not aware of any Dr Yaw Adu Ampomah Committee set to investigate the lithovit issues.

He told the Accra High Court hearing the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, and Seidu­Agongo, Managing Director of Agricult Ghana Limited, that he was hearing about the commit­tee for the first time.

“I do not know whether EOCO Management was in­formed about the committee set up by the COCOBOD Manage­ment,” he said.

Dr Adu Ampomah, who was the Deputy CEO of COCO­BOD in charge of Agronomy and Quality Control, was the Chairman of the Committee, and the contact person at the Board, per investigations carried out by EOCO.

Mr Gyang, who is the sub­poenaed witness for Mr Agongo, gave his evidence in chief led by counsel for accused, Mr Benson Nutsukpui.

In March, 2018, the Attor­ney-General charged Dr Opuni and Agongo with 27 counts for allegedly defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing GH¢271.3 million financial loss to the state, money laundering and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Agongo is alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell substandard fertiliser to COCO­BOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by not allowing Agongo’s products to be tested and certified, as required by law.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

The COCOBOD trial had dragged on for more than six years. Justice Clement Jackson Honyenugah, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was the first trial judge until he went on retire­ment.

The case docket was lat­er assigned to Justice Gyimah Boadi, who at the outset decided to conduct fresh trial because of

what he considered “suspicions and allegations” from the parties concerned.

Justice Boadi was subse­quently, transferred and the case was assigned to Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Before then, the Attor­ney-General and Minister of Justice, Godred Yeboah Dame, appealed the decision of Justice Boadi to conduct fresh trial and later in a ruling, a three-member panel of judges overturned the decision to start the trial afresh. —GNA