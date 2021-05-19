News

Online sale of 37 Nursing, Midwifery Training College application forms open

May 19, 2021
0 Less than a minute

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the sale of Online Admission Application E-vouchers forthe Nursing and Midwifery Training College at 37 Military Hospital for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to a press release signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, Director of Public Relations, GAF, the e-voucher could be purchased at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide and the College’s account office.

It said each voucher cost GHC200.

“The application E-vouchers can be obtained at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide and the College’s account office at a cost of GHC200 per voucher,” it noted.

The press release stated that the closing date for the submission of applications was August 31 this year.

It advised the public to be wary about unscrupulous persons who would assign themselves as agents and dupe interested applicants of their monies.

“The public is hereby cautioned that no agents or individuals have been commissioned to sell the E-vouchers aside the mentioned authorised sources,” it added.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Support President to stop illegal mining—Ms Dapaah

Support President to stop illegal mining—Ms Dapaah

May 19, 2021
Photo of Registration of SIM with Ghana Cards begins end of June—Minister

Registration of SIM with Ghana Cards begins end of June—Minister

May 19, 2021
Photo of Tema General Hospital in drastic shortage of blood … due to COVID-19 outbreak

Tema General Hospital in drastic shortage of blood … due to COVID-19 outbreak

May 19, 2021
Photo of 2021 Population and Housing Census commences June 28

2021 Population and Housing Census commences June 28

May 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close