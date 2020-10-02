Okada operators want licence fee reduction under NDC

Commercial motorcyle riders, popularly called Okada, in Twifo-Praso in the Central Region have urged the next administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that the cost of acquiring a motor riding licence is drastically reduced.

While majority of Okada operators across the country have already declared their support for the NDC in view of the party’s hailed plan to legalise and effectively regulate their operations, they believe that a reduction in the cost for a licence, would be helpful.

Kwao Kumi, leader of the Okada operators at Twifo-Praso, who conveyed the request to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, during her campaign tour of the area, said the cost of the licence has been increased to over GH₵ 700.

“This is too costly for us,” he said, and prayed that it is reduced to the previous rate of about GH₵ 150.

The present difficult situation, he said, has led some operators to ride without the requisite licence.

“We trust John Mahama and we know the NDC is caring, and will do it for us,” he said, amidst wild jubilation in the hall.

Responding, Prof Opoku-Agyemang assured the operators of total assistance to regulate and facilitate their work to enhance their livelihood.

“You are all Ghanaians, and you deserve better so that you can contribute more meaningfully to the economy,”‘ she said.

The running mate reiterated the NDC’s commitment to support the okada business to thrive in a more regulated and safe environment, assuring that the interests of the operators would be protected.