NSMQ23: The trophy is coming home after 14 years- Achimota Coordinator

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Coordinator of Achimota Senior High School, Mr.Robert Adjei has sounded a strong caution to schools hoping to contest them in the grand finale.

He said for the past 14 years they have not been able to progress to the finals of the competition.

Achimota today became the first school to qualify for the final of the NSMQ 2023 after defeating Wesley Girls’ and St.Louis.

At the end of the four rounds, Achimota amassed 41 points, as against 31 and 26 points of Wesley Girls’ and St.Louis Senior High Schools respectively.

Speaking to Thespectatoronline.com, Mr.Robert Adjei said any time they put in all the necessary efforts to hit the apogee of the competition, they get kicked out at the preliminary stages.

Against this backdrop, he said the school never gave up but fortified their efforts with hard work, coupled with adequate preparations and the Grace of God.

He said the success achieved is a piece of good news for the school and sends a strong signal to all competitors that the pioneers are back.

According to him, “As we bounce back as pioneers, the trophy is coming home this year.”

Mr.Adjei further expressed his appreciation to the Headmaster, management of the school, teachers, AKORAS and other stakeholders for their contribution.

The competition took place today at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Achimota was represented by Elagbe Walter, Abiwu and Kenneth Bakhita Egbadzor.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme



