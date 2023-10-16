NPP National Chairman apologises to UTV management over studio invasion

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has offered an unqualified apology to the management of United Television (UTV) after some irate youth of the party invad­ed the studios of the TV station.

Mr Ntim publicly condemned their action on the radio and assured that the party leadership would ensure that such reprehensi­ble action was not repeated.

“On behalf of the party, I’m rendering an unqualified apology to the management of Despite media, to you Kwami Sefa Kayi and all Ghanaians for what happened. The NPP tradition does not counte­nance such misbehaviour as we are noted to be disciplined people.

“I want to assure you that going forward the party leadership will ensure that no such reprehensible act is repeated. We will be guided by discipline in our actions, you can count on us,” he said in an inter­view.

He added “you know me, there have been several incidents where I have been provoked, but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to the party members from the national to poll­ing station levels. I want everyone

to have self-control in our political discourse.

“Internally, we will put mea­sures in place to ensure that this sort of behaviour does not reoccur. This assurance goes to all media houses across the country.”

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, during the live broadcast of United Showbiz, some NPP members invaded the UTV studios.

The police have made some ar­rests and are investigating the issue.

The National Media Commis­sion and the Ghana Journalists Association have condemned the attack on the media house. —GNA