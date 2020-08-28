NPP members challenged to show more commitment towards Election 2020 campaign

Team members leading the NPP 2020 electioneering campaigns have been challenged to rededicate themselves and show more commitment, dedication and determination to enable them to win more votes for the party.



They noted that the government had transformed the economy and initiated social interventions for a section of the citizenry to ease their burden however, they could not speak for themselves, unless members of the party embark on vigorous campaigns in communities and homes.

The members have been tasked to inform the people of what had been achieved to enable them to appreciate and retain the party in power.





Kwame Appiah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, threw the challenged at the inauguration of the Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency campaign team for the 2020 elections at Kodie which has Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency chairman of the party and selected others to perform specific duties in campaign.



He observed that Ashanti region, which is considered to be the stronghold of the NPP needed over 90 percent of the total votes that would be cast on December 7, this year had placed an onerous task on every member to commit, dedicate and determine to work extra hard to sell good works of the party in its first term as well as the manifesto for the 2020 elections to the people.



“The longer stay of the NPP in power is the surest way to develop and implement initiatives that will empower citizens and transform the country to desired state for benefit of all and team members must work with every member to move from house-to-house in all communities for more votes,” Mr Appiah stressed.



Christian Poku, District Chief Executive, said the district had had its fair share of growth and development projects in all sectors including massive road construction currently ongoing to open up communities and improve access.



Odeneho Appiah indicated that the district which had been pacesetter, had no excuse to disappoint the party in December polls as they did in 2016 elections and appealed to them “to thoroughly study 2020 manifesto to enable them to explain content vividly to Ghanaians to counter falsehood, propaganda by political opponents and ensure inclusiveness of all party members in the exercise.” -GNA