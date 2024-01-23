NPP announces protocols for parliamentary primaries on January 27

The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has an­nounced the protocols governing the conduct of its parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In a press statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the General Secretary, Justin Kondua Frimpong, the party indicated that the protocols had been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

“There will be one voting cen­tre in each constituency nation­wide. However, in constituencies where there are many delegates, the Electoral Commission (EC) may create additional polling stations at the centre to ensure a speedy process. All stakeholders are kindly entreated to comply with these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent pro­cess,” it stated.

It said the EC would supervise the conduct of the elections and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.

“No person, whether a gov­ernment appointee, party official, or otherwise, shall act in contra­vention of the Electoral Com­mission and these guidelines.”

“Security activities rest ex­clusively with the Ghana Police Service, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted to delegates, persons appointed by the National Secretariat and Region as election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents,” it stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER