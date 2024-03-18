NPA donates Ramadan package to Chief Imam for needy

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Friday donated assorted food items to the National Chief Imam to support needy Muslims to observe the Ramadan fast.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, packs of milo, milk, and water.

Making the donation at the Fadama residence of the National Chief Imam on Friday, the NPA Chief Executive, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, noted that leadership is a burden.

Dr Abdul-Hamid said it was in that vein that the NPA decided to present the food items to reduce the burden that Allah had put on the shoulders of the National Chief Imam “so that he too will alleviate the plight of those who come to him.”

Responding, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, said Allah had enjoined Muslims to live in peace and harmony with people who had not prevented them from practising their religion or driven them from their homes.

He quoted the Holy Qur’an as saying that Allah had created human beings from two mates, and made them into nations and tribes so that they can acknowledge one another and coexist peacefully.

Sheikh Sharubutu said Ghana was blessed as Muslims and Christians live in peace and harmony, and indicated that they sit at a table and discuss national issues.

However, he said the situation was different in other countries where they experienced religious conflict.

The National Chief Imam, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be thankful to Allah for the peace so that He continues to bless the country with peace.

He referred to Allah’s injunction in the Holy Qur’an that if a man shows gratitude for the favours of Allah upon him, Allah will increase the blessing but if the man fails to show gratitude, Allah’s penalty is severe.

He prayed to Allah to preserve Ghana’s peace and restore peace in countries experiencing conflict.

Sheikh Sharubutu thanked the NPA for the kind gesture, and prayed to Allah to support Dr Abdul-Hamid and his executive management in all their endeavours.

BY TIMES REPORTER

