Newmont Africa picks six leadership awards

The Newmont Africa has been adjudged the overall best company in Human Resource management at the biennial HR Focus Awards held last Saturday in Accra.

The company was adjudged the Best Organisation in HR Practice, Best in HR Manage­ment in Mining, Best in Benefits Inclusion and Diversity, and Best Organisation in Recruit­ment and -Selection, also Best in Learning and Development Practice, and as well as the best in Compensation and Benefit.

This is the second time in a row that Newmont Africa has been adjudged Best Organisa­tion in Inclusion and Diversity, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, and Overall Best Organisation in HR Practices.

Some personalities who were awarded included the immediate past Vice President, Human Resources, Newmont Africa, Awo Quaison-Sackey, who was recognised as HR Practitioner of the Year for her excellent delivery of innovative human resource management practice and dedication to impactful change.

According to the Managing Director of Newmont Africa, David Thornton, the awards recognised Newmont’s drive for inclusion, commitment to creating a work environment where everyone was supported to grow, develop, and con­tribute meaningfully to the business and industry.

“These awards reinforce our relentless dedication to promoting an inclusive and empowering work environ­ment where our workforce can develop themselves and con­tribute to achieving our goals,” he stated.

“We are immensely proud of our HR team, especially Awo Quaison-Sackey, who has shown extraordinary leader­ship in our journey towards HR excellence,” Mr Thornton added.

