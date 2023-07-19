New salary structure, allowances for JUSAG, lower bench take effect

The government has ap­proved the implementation of a new salary structure and allowances for the Judicial Service Staff Association (JUSAG) and members of the lower bench.

The implementation of the reviewed salaries take effect this month.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, National President of JUSAG, has said.

“We are reassured by the letter of her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated July 13, which confirms that his Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of the engagement,” the statement said.

It said the association was also elated about Chief Justice Torkor­noo’s commitment to seeing the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instru­ment) in accordance with Article 158 (2), 159.

“We hope that comprehensive work on the CI will bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary review.” The associ­ation said: “We shall work with her (Chief Justice Torkornoo) and management to rebrand the Judicial Service and build upon the successes chalked by the Judiciary and Judicial Service over the years.

“We equally wish to extend our felicitations to His Excellency the President of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Judicial Council and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for the jour­ney thus far.

“To the gallant staff of the Judi­cial Service, we appreciate you for your patience and support through­out the journey.”

JUSAG this year declared an indefinite strike nationwide on May 24, 2023, over the non-implemen­tation of reviewed salary structure for its members.

On May 29, 2023, it, however, suspended the strike following meetings it had with government officials. —GNA