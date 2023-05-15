NDC parliamentary primaries: Winners, losers nationwide

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday held its presidential and parliament primaries in readiness for the 2024 elections.

The Ghanaian Times brings to its readers reports from our regional correspondents on the elections

From Wa Lydia Darlington Fordjour reports that all incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region have retained their candidature to contest in the 2024 general election.

The eight MPs of the Wa Central, Nadowli-Kaleo, Jirapa, Sissala West, Lawra, Wa East, Daffiama BussieIssah and Wa West constituencies respectively were able to amass the right number of votes to earn them the win to contest on the ticket of the party in the next elections.

The poll was a keen contest for the MP for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issah Constituency who won over his long term contender, Mr Abu Kabiebata Kasangbata, with just eight votes after acquiring 311 of valid votes cast.

The longest serving MP in the region, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo of the Wa Central Constituency who was keenly contested by three other candidates won the polls after beating his closest contender, Mr Hudu Mogtari, who was ticked by many to give the incumbent a run for his money.

Dr Pelpuo polled 871 votes to beat Mogtari who obtained 708. Two other contenders obtained 109 and 71 votes.

Incumbents Peter LancheneToobu of Wa West, Cletus Seidu Dapila of Jirapa and Dr Godfred Jasaw of Wa East pulled 892, 957 and 764 votes respectively to give them the win over their respective contenders.

MP for the Sissala West Constituency, Mohamed Adams Sukparu won by 722, Mr Anthony Sumah of the NadowliKaleo Constituency won by 893 and Mr Bede Ziedeng of the LawraConstituency polled 354.

Mr Mohammed Bataglia who failed to secure the parliamentary seat in the 2020 elections for the party was given the nod to contest in the general elections next year on the ticket of the party to redeem the seat for the NDC whereas his colleague in Nandom, Dr Richard Kuuire, was also given the nod to represent the party in the constituency.

A new entrant, Dr Titus Beyuo also secured the nod to contest the Lambussie seat.

From Tamale Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa reports that the incumbent Member of Parliament of the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, lost to AttahIssah, an accountant.

Mr Issah polled 801 votes to defeat his main contender Alhaji Fuseini, who obtained 333 votes.

The other candidates; Abdul Majeed Alhassan had 42, Hamza Bukari Zakaria, 27, and Yakubu Ahmed, 120 votes.

The former Minority leader and MP for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP Tamale North and Mr Ibrahim Murtala, Tamale Central constituencies were all unopposed.

The National Democratic Congress(NDC)’s parliamentary primaries saw eight contestants going unopposed in the Ashanti Region, reports Kingsley Hope from Kumasi.



They are Mr Joseph Azumah for the Adansi Akrofuom Constituency; Samuel Prempeh Jnr, Bekwai; Kwasi Amankwa-Kumawu; Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo-Asante, Akim Central.



The others are Hamza Swallah, Manhyia North; Samuel Aboagye, Obuasi East; Salimudeen Mohammed Kami, Old Tafo and Charles Appiah Kubi for BosomeFreho.



In the other race, Mr Emmanuel Jackson Agumah polled 514 votes to win the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency with his contender, Amidu Godfred Daanah, polling 125 votes.



In the Afigya Kwabre South, Vivian Nyuzaglo Nuzago got 630 votes to beat Patricia Pearl Ankrah who had 627 votes and Prince Ayirebi Mensah Sylvester with five votes.



From Bono Region Daniel Dzirasah reports that four out of the 12 parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress in the region went unopposed.

All the four were sitting members of Parliament. They were MP for Banda Ahmed Ibrahim; MP for Wenchi, Alhaji Seidu Haruna; MP for Jaman North, Francis Ahenkora Yaw and MP for Jaman South, Okofo Dartey Williams.

A total of 13,695 delegates were expected to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the region.

At the end of the polls MP for Tain, Sulemana Adams beat his contender Ameyaw Solomon with 1,052 votes as against 247 votes.

The MP for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, also retained his candidature with 370 votes to beat one Ali Mohammed who had 161 votes.

For Sunyani East Constituency, Seid Mubarak won with a wide margin, 1280 votes as against 560 garnered by his challenger, Lawyer Kwabena Yeboah Asuama.

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, MP for Asawaso Constituency

Elsewhere longstanding Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, was defeated by Lord Kwaku Boan.

KWABENA DONKOR, MP Pru East Constituency



From Takoradi, Clement Adzei Boye reports that voting in the Western Region NDC primaries on Saturday sprung surprises when incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central, Peter Kwakye Ackah, lost his grip on the seat.

He polled 575 votes to lose to new entrant, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who secured 756 votes. Daniel Appiah got 73 votes, Dr. Karl Mark Arhin 39, Elijah Jones Appiah, two.

Incumbent MP, Jomoro, Dorcas Topey, maintained her position by polling 1,574 votes to beat Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo, who got 175 votes.

At Essikado-Ketan, Dr Grace Ayensu, secured the seat for the second time, when she polled 1,043 votes. Abbey Hart received 18 votes while Kobina Sebastian Spio Garbrah had 85 votes.

Ms Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Minister, Western Region, claimed the Shama seat by polling 506 votes while Kojo Essilfie had 371 votes and Eric Cobbina, 175 votes. Kofi Saddique Baidoo got 79.

Ms Emelia Arthur, Shama Constituency

Similarly, at Ahanta West, Mavis Kukuua Bissiw, had 804 votes to beat Dr Emmanuel Okumi Andoh, former Presiding Member, who had 668 votes.

At Sekondi, Lawyer Armah Blay garnered 503 votes while Samuel Bissah had 307 votes. At Takoradi, another lawyer, F. Faidoo got 558 votes while Emmanuel Donkoh also had 427 votes.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey also known as “Joe T” retained his seat on Saturday reports, Ken Afedzifrom Tema.

Mr Tettey polled 875 to beat his closest contender Captain Moses Tetteh who had 745.

Other aspirants were Abednego Afotey, 34, Abraham Tettey 244 and Azubila Emmanuel 165.

At Tema East Constituency, the MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, also retained his seat with 925 votes against aspirants Michael Nii Abbey 352 and Bediako Edward NiiKraku 20.

At the WAEC Hall in Community 5, three-time contender Lawyer James Enu had a resounding victory with a total of 1,057 votes over Wakefield Akuaku who had 508 votes in Tema West Constituency.