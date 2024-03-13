NDC govt will investigate land looting in Ga Adangbe area – Ex-President Mahama

The Flagbearer of the Na­tional Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elec­tions, John Dramani Mahama, has promised to investigate the looting of lands in Ga Adangbe when voted into power as president.

Among other things, he said he would establish a commission of inquiry to look into lands that were given to the state for specific purposes but have been looted.

Interacting with traditional lead­ers in the Greater Accra Region as part of his “Building Ghana Tour” which started on Monday, he said his promise was in line with the law which enjoins the government to give back lands which were no longer going to be used to serve the purpose for which they were given out.

• John Dramani Mahama

Former President Mahama noted that a number of lands which were not being used for the purposes for which they were acquired by the government have been looted, hence the need for a commission of enquiry to ensure that these lands were taken back and given to the Ga Adangbe people.

“When NDC comes into power, we are going to set up a commis­sion of enquiry on Ga lands to make recommendations on what the government should do in re­spect of Ga Adangbe lands and at the same time it will also investi­gate looted state lands,” he stated.

At his next stop at Abossey Okai, the former president urged the spare parts dealers to vote for him to kick out the current government which had failed, as proven by current conditions.

He urged them not to believe in the promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which had not implemented all the promis­es they made ahead of the 2024 elections.

“What I’m saying is that if today someone is in government and he comes to promise you that I would implement flat rate for you… what you have to tell the person is that do it now, why must you wait till you’re re-elected.

If you would cancel the E-Levy, do it now. If you would imple­ment flat rate, do it now. If you are going to remove the emissions tax, do it now. Start everything you say you would do for us so that we would know that if you come into office you would work on them,” Mr Mahama stated.

At Tema, where he met Church leaders, the former President raised concerns about the alarm­ing unemployment rate in Ghana, advising the next government, as a matter of urgency, to prioritise policies aimed at creating sustain­able job opportunities.

He cautioned against the de­ployment of artificial jobs such as NABCo that fades away due to its little or no impact on the growth of the economy.

“The next government must focus osn putting in policies that will create jobs. This should not be artificial jobs like we normally do.

The prevalence of short-term, artificial job schemes like NAB­Co was aimed at scoring political points. You know that you don’t have any sustainable place to put them after the three years, yet it is done to win political points, oh we have given 100,000 jobs. They finish the NABCO, you owe them nine months’ arrears and the government is refusing to pay,” Mr Mahama added.

BY TIMES REPORTER