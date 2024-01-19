 NCSALW hands over refurbished armouries to Ghana Police Service

Three refurbished armouries were yesterday handed over to the Ghana Police Service to enhance security.

The refurbishment was financed by the German Government and the European Union, with technical support from the Mines Advisory Group of the U.K and implemented by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA).

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, in a speech read for him, by his deputy, Ms Naana Eyiah Quansah said the upgraded facilities would bolster the Physical Security and Stockpile Management of the Ghana Police Service.

This, he said, would ensure the safe storage of weapons and ammunition, reducing the risk of loss or unintentional discharge.

Mr Dery said the renovated armouries symbolised a positive shift towards enhanced effectiveness and reduced risks in responding to threats and emergencies.

He called on the public to maintain faith in the well-trained and equipped Ghana Police Service as they continue to discharge their duties effectively.

“As these refurbished armouries are entrusted to the Ghana Police Service, it is anticipated that they will serve as a catalyst for further dedication and effectiveness in safeguarding the nation,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in a speech read on his behalf by the Director-General of Police Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said the armouries would serve as safe storage of weapons and ammunition, aligning the Ghana Police Service with international standards and best practices in weapon management.

“The armouries symbolise more than just physical structures; they represent a commitment to accountability, transparency, and responsible policing,” he said.

According to him, safeguarding the weapons entrusted to the Ghana Police Service and ensuring their responsible use would enhance public safety and strengthen trust in law enforcement.

The IGP expressed gratitude to the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, recognising its commitment to reducing the proliferation of illicit firearms and ammunition in Ghana as a foundational element in the refurbishment initiative.

Handing over the armouries, the Executive Secretary of NACSA, Mr Samuel Williams Yeboah, said in a world where safety and security was paramount, the role of law enforcement could not be overstated.

He expressed optimism that the facilities would serve as the backbone for the Police Service, providing the tools and resources necessary for officers to carry out their duties with efficiency and precision.

“The refurbishment of these crucial facilities reflects the Commission’s unwavering dedication to equipping our Police with the best resources available,” he said.

