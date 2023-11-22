Nana Ohene Ntow: I did no wrong in supporting Alan for president

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, says he committed no wrong by publicly endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the 2024 election.

On Monday, Nana Ohene Ntow, Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Saddique Abubakar, were expelled from the NPP due to their support for the Independent Presidential candidate.

In an interview with Metro TV, Nana Ohene Ntow expressed acceptance of the party’s decision.

He emphasised that individuals make choices based on the character of the candidate being elected, suggesting that such considerations should be straightforward.

“People make a choice, based on first of all, the individual’s character who is being elected into office. I’m sure it’s a no-brainer that you should consider. If you tell me that you have expelled me based on the constitutional provision, I will not chide you. I will not argue about it. You have institutional rights to do what you think is right, but this is politics, it’s all about numbers,” Nana Ohene Ntow said.

The party’s leadership formally announced the expulsion of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique on November 20.

The party cited a blatant breach of the Party’s Constitution, specifically referencing Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1) as grounds for their removal.

The NPP’s official statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, underscored Article 3(5)(A)(4) of the NPP Constitution, which obliges all members to “abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party.”