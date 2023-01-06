Minority Leader hands over Maternity Ward to Nyohini Health Centre

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, on Monday handed over an ultra-modern Mater­nity Ward to the Nyohini Health Centre in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The facility will serve the inhabitants of Nyohini and the neighbouring communities.

Estimated at GH¢500,000, the project was funded from the minority leader’s share of the Member of Parliament’s Common Fund.

Speaking at a short ceremony to inaugu­rate the facility, the Tamale South MP said the expansion of the Nyohini Health Centre was part of measures to improve quality health care delivery in the communities.

He said the construction of the facility was in fulfillment to a promise he made to the constituents.

“The facility would not only serve the people of Nyohini but also it would go a long way to serve the communities far and near,” he stated.

Mr Iddrisu said the health of his people in the constituency was so dear to his heart, hence the construction of the facility.

He added that he was making a number of contributions in the health sector of the constituency to ensure proper health care in the area.

The MP stated that in few days time he would be inaugurating another set of health facilities in the constituency.

He said several of such facilities were currently under construction and would soon be completed and handed over to the management of the Ghana Health Service.

Mr Iddrisu added that he would continue to support the people in his constituency to have access to quality healthcare, while appealing to them to take proper care of the facility for their own good.

The Tamale Metropolitan Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Seidu Abukari Barikisu, on behalf of the Regional Direc­tor of the Ghana Health Service thanked the MP for his continued support to the constituency.

She said his commitment toward the pro­vision of infrastructure in the health sector was overwhelming.

Dr Barikisu told him to continue with the interventions to improve access to quality health care delivery in the constituency and the Tamale Metropolis at large.

Chief Issah Abukari of the Nyohini com­munity commended the MP for good work he had been doing for them.

He said they were forever grateful to the MP for ensuring that they had access to quality healthcare delivery in the area.

Chief Abukari assured the MP that they were ever ready to assist the staff of the clinic to keep the facility in good use.

