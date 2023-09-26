Midway Hospital inaugurates dialysis centre, theatre, labour ward

A State-Of-The-Art medical theatre, dialysis centre and labour ward of the Midway Hospital was on Thursday inaugurated in Accra to enhance healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Gifty Quarshie-Ngis­sah, in an address said the facility was a remarkable addition that ushered in a new era of advanced perioperative and critical care, hemodialysis, and delivery services, reinforcing Midway Hospital’s un­wavering commitment to provid­ing top-tier healthcare and centre of excellence for both its patients and the broader community.

Midway Hospital (Dialysis Center 2)

“The expanded capacity of these facilities, which is strategically po­sitioned to meet the ever-growing demand for healthcare services is a testament to Midway Hospital’s enduring legacy of consistently providing high-quality healthcare for over four decades, earning the trust and confidence of the com­munity it serves,” she said.

Dr Quarshie-Ngissah who is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist added that through these invest­ments, the Midway Hospital was dedicated to reducing maternal mortality, addressing the challenges posed by chronic kidney diseases, and ensuring every patient received optimal care.

“Our commitment to redefining healthcare excellence is under­scored by advanced technology, thoughtful design, and patient-cen­tered practices. Midway Hospital’s legacy of delivering quality services in maternity, gynecology, and emergency care is one we pledge to uphold indefinitely,” the Medical Director said.

The launch of the hospital’s cutting-edge dialysis centre, Dr Quarshie-Ngissah said, was a pivotal response to the escalating healthcare challenge posed by kid­ney-related diseases in Achimota and its neighbouring areas.

According to her, the innovative facility would not only offer vital treatment but also play a crucial role in educating the communi­ty about kidney health, raising awareness about prevention, and providing comprehensive solutions to persons affected by the health conditions.

The Managing Consultant, Apex Law Consult, Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo, speaking as the special guest of honour, com­mended Midway Hospital for its unwavering dedication to its founding principles and commit­ment to delivering exceptional services.

“Recognising the financial hurdles that many, particularly those with limited resources face in accessing top-notch healthcare, Midway Hospital stands resolute in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality care for all.

I encourage the hospital’s man­agement to persist in prioritising excellence, investing in innovative medical solutions, and upholding leadership position in the health­care market,” she stated.

With a resolute mission to trans­form lives through patient-cen­tered care, Midway Hospital remains dedicated to delivering healthcare services that cater to the diverse needs of its clientele. Whether serving private cash-pay­ing clients, those covered by na­tional and private health insurance plans, Midway Hospital stands as a beacon of quality and accessibility in the healthcare industry.

BY NORMAN COOPER