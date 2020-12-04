MDPI TAKES RESPONSIBILITY OF SCORE project

The Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) has been handed the responsibility of continuous implementation and consolidation of the Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) project.

The Institute is expected to take over the operation of the project from October 2021 when the third phase of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) global project comes to an end.

To see to the effectiveness of the project beyond October 2021, SCORE Ghana on Tuesday signed in Accra a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MDPI, lead implementation and co-ordination of the project’s activities in the country.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the National Project Coordinator for ILO-SCORE Ghana, Mr Samuel Onoma Asiedu said that the document provided a framework for cooperation between ILO and MPDI.

He explained that, the framework would therefore; facilitate the transfer of responsibilities for sustainability of SCORE training activities in the country to MDPI.

According to Mr Asiedu, since its commencement in 2011, the project had benefited 215 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with practical classroom and factory training and coaching.

He said that such training and interventions from the project had led to the tremendous improvement in productivity and reduction in production cost, improved delivery time, and better the working conditions of employees.

Also, he said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) funded project had led to waste reduction among beneficiary SMEs, less defects and provided safer working environments for businesses to thrive.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), Mr Kizito Ballans indicated that the project had helped in sustaining government’s industralisation drive and boost the performance of SMEs.

Lauding MDPI, the Global Lead of the ILO SCORE project, Elkin Michael said he was confident that the Institute would be able to deliver as expected, adding that the partnership presented an opportunity for the two to reconnect.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, the Director General of MDPI, Mr Kweku Odame-Takyi said that the Institute was positioned to deliver the programme and ensure it ran successfully.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr Akorfa Ahiafor, the Managing Director, Jireh Micro Finance thanked the sponsors and their implementing partners, noting that the project had marked significant change in their business operations.

She stated that as a result of the training received through the SCORE project, they had been able to implement measures which had led to increase in their profit margins, cut down cost and provided decent job to individuals.

