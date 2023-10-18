Major Mahama murder case: Prosecution addresses 7-member jury

The prosecution in the trial of alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Maha­ma, officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has commenced addressing the seven-member jury of the case at the High Court in Accra.

The prosecution, led by Mrs Evleyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, presenting its orally address, told the jury that accused were charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder, abetment to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

She said the prosecution after the close of its case, called 14 witnesses and tended exhibits, including cement blocks, iron bars, sticks and guns among others.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major Mahama was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assembly Member of Den­kyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame, a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Mi­chael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emman­uel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Mrs Keelson said at the close of the case, a prima facia case was made against accused, and accused made a submission of no case, but their submission was overruled.

The prosecution said the court held that a case was made against the accused.

To enable the jury to refresh its mind on the case, two videos were shown to them to indicate that Major Mahama was dead, and that the death was not through a natural cause.

Mrs Keelson told the jury that the late Major Mahama was at­tacked by accused and others with implements like sticks, iron bars and guns.

The prosecution said that doctors, who performed autop­sy, said Major Mahama was shot twice and the cause of death was multiple head injury as a result of the attack.

The Chief State Attorney said initially, 56 persons were arrested, but upon advice from the Attor­ney-General, 14 of them were charged to stand trial at the High Court.

The case has been adjourned to October 23 for continuation.