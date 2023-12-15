Mahama responds again to critics of 24-hour economy policy

Former President, John Mahama has responded once again to critics of his campaign promise of a 24-hour economy.
While acknowledging that some institutions are already operating around the clock, he emphasised that a future NDC government would facilitate this approach for all.
The ruling NPP continues to assert that the 24-hour economy promise is already being implemented by some institutions, downplaying its impact.
However, Mr Mahama argued that the policy, providing necessary resources and incentives for interested institutions, would make it easier for everyone to participate.
He expressed these views during a meeting with party executives in the Western-North Region as part of his two-day “Building Ghana Tour” in the region.
The former President said it would take the NDC to rescue the Ghanaian economy which he believed had fallen in a ditch.
He indicated plans to salvage the economy would be outdoored early next year.
Mr Mahama is also preaching unity among supporters of the National Democratic Congress as the party seeks a comeback to power.
He believed a visit to his contender in the party presidential primary, Dr Kwabena Duffour, set a good example for all to follow.