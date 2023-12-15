Mahama responds again to critics of 24-hour economy policy

Former President, John Mahama has responded once again to critics of his campaign prom­ise of a 24-hour economy.

While acknowledging that some institutions are already operating around the clock, he emphasised that a future NDC government would facilitate this approach for all.

The ruling NPP continues to assert that the 24-hour economy promise is already being imple­mented by some institutions, downplaying its impact.

However, Mr Mahama argued that the policy, providing nec­essary resources and incentives for interested institutions, would make it easier for everyone to participate.

He expressed these views during a meeting with party executives in the Western-North Region as part of his two-day “Building Ghana Tour” in the region.

The former President said it would take the NDC to rescue the Ghanaian economy which he believed had fallen in a ditch.

He indicated plans to salvage the economy would be out­doored early next year.

Mr Mahama is also preaching unity among supporters of the National Democratic Congress as the party seeks a comeback to power.

He believed a visit to his con­tender in the party presidential primary, Dr Kwabena Duffour, set a good example for all to follow.