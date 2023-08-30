Madina Technical Institute appeals for logistics, infrastructure

The Principal of the Madina Technical Institute, Bertha Gidiglo, has appealed to the government to address logistical and infrastructure challenges con­fronting the Accra school.

She said although the institute had vast land, it lacked adequate classrooms, staff accommoda­tion, workshop and modern-fitted kitchen for practical work, as well as official vehicle for smooth ad­ministration.

At the 50th Graduation, Speech and Prize- Giving Day of the institute over the weekend, Mrs Gidiglo also called on benevolent organisations and well-wishers to help improve academic work and boost enrollment.

She said addressing the challeng­es would also pave the way for the institute to participate in relevant competitions such as Science Tech­nology Engineering and Maths (STEM) innovation which would improve the image of the institute.

The celebration was on the theme: “Gender Responsiveness in Technical and Vocational Educa­tion and Training (TVET), a cata­lyst for National Development”.

In all, about 117 students who pursued courses, including cater­ing, hairdressing, bead and design, auto-mechanic, building and construction, computer systems, graduated.

Others studied floral and balloon decoration, batik, tie and dye mak­ing, electricals, home management, entrepreneurship and tailoring and dressmaking.

Mrs Gidiglo said, in spite of difficulties being encountered, the institute continues to make modest gain, including equipping the vul­nerable in its host community and people from afar with employable skills in the last 50 years.

She said initially, the institute was set up to cater for female students only, but later started admitting both male and female students.

According to her, women at all levels must have equal access to decision-making, leadership op­portunities and investment in the country’s development.

The guest speaker, the Municipal Chief Executive for La Nkwan­tanang Madina Municipal Assem­bly, Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, urged parents to give their children the opportunity to commercialise the TVET skills they acquire after completion.

She said, for the nation to make bigger strides in its developmental efforts, “We have to affirm our commitment to TVET education which forms the bedrock of most industrialised nations”.

She said the assembly would continue to partner the institute to expand infrastructure and other educational needs of the institute in the foreseeable future to enable it accommodate more students.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Director General of Ghana TVET, Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Aw­ity, said by promoting gender re­sponsiveness in TVET education, the barriers to the full participation of women in technical fields, would be broken down.

“In the search for inclusive development, we recognise the pivotal role that TVET plays in equipping our youth with practical skills and knowledge necessary to drive our nation forward,” Mrs Awity said.

