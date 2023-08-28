Let’s deal with corruption, indiscipline among youth… Methodist Church Presiding Bishop advises

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo has stated the need to address corruption and indiscipline, espe­cially among the youth in society, to enable the country to develop.

He said the issue of corruption and indiscipline was getting out of hand as people were engaged in cor­ruptible behaviours such as taking bribes, paying to get jobs, among others, adding that the social vices have become an evil canker which needed to be critically considered and addressed.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo(middle) with other clergy after the conference

He stated that the two should not be considered only in the political circles or space but “it’s stemming from our homes, schools, church­es, everywhere and these must be addressed if Ghana wants to make headway and move forward. It must be a priority to all of us.”

Dr Boafo was speaking at the Methodist Church of Ghana’s 12th Biennial Expanded General Purpos­es Council and Ordination Service for 2023 at the St Luke Methodist Cathedral in Akim Oda.

In all 67 ministers were ordained in a service led by the Presiding Bishop to dedicate and commission the ministers to their various stations within the 16 regions of the country.

The ministers who had completed a six year of ministerial formation were roped in a regalia, and were given Holy Bibles to enable them preach the word of God to human­ity.

Dr Boafo called on stakeholders to ensure that institutions charged with the responsibility to eradicate corruption and indiscipline were equipped with the necessary re­sources and logistics to enable them adequately address the issue.

“Most of the time you will hear, people have been arrested for corrupt act but nothing is done to them and this gives them the urge to continue. However, we must ensure the institutions are well equipped to deal with the issue,” he said.

He stated it was unfortunate to see the high rate and level of indis­cipline in today’s society and added that it was growing beyond dimen­sion and was worrying.

He stated that the church was the custodian of discipline and every­where God was there was discipline, hence reiterated the need to ensure that discipline was instilled in the youth and practiced everywhere in the country.

He said the Methodist Church of Ghana has called on it headmistress­es, teachers, and other stakeholders in the Methodist school to ensure discipline among pupils as discipline goes with high academic achieve­ments, adding it was necessary to maintain discipline if the schools want to achieve high level of quality education.

He also charged other schools to emulate and charged parents in the country to train their children as God wants them, stating that it was his firm belief that if Chris­tian should set the pace to ensure corruption and indiscipline were eradicated, it would move others to also come on board to help fight against the social vices.

Most Reverend Dr Boafo charged the ministers who were ordained to oversee the church administration with the word of God and mentor their congregation to be strong in the faith in their walk with the Lord.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA

AMPADU AGYEMAN,

AKIM ODA