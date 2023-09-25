Legon City Mall gets Mosque

The Management of Legon City Mall, an indigenous Ghanaian owned retail shopping centre, have opened a Mosque in the Mall for Muslims faithful to observe their daily prayers while in the Mall to shop or to transact business.

The ultra-modern Mosque, overlooking the University of Ghana, has a capacity for about 200 worshippers, and opened for Muslims around legon to congregate and observe the Friday prayers (Jumah).

The Marketing Executive of the Legon City Mall, Mr Alie Badara Mansaraya, told the Ghanaian Times on Friday that management felt the need to provide for the spiritual needs of the shoppers and staff of the Mall, by providing a serene environment for Muslims to observe their daily and Jumah prayer.

Mr. Mansaraya said management had plan to expand the Mosque to contain the influx of Muslims who throng the place on Fridays from the neighbourhood to observe the Jumah prayers.

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu, was among Muslims faithful who congregated in the Mosque last Friday to observe the Jumah prayers led by a Muslim Scholar and author Sheikh Yahya Sulaiman Tuntunba.

Sheikh Tuntunba led the congregation to pray for Allah’s continuous guidance for the management, staff and shoppers, and also offered prayers for peace, love, compassion and prosperity of Ghana.

Preaching the Khutbah (Sermon) and with extensive quotations from the Qu’ran and Hadiths, Sheikh Tuntunba admonished people to be guided by the fear of Allah in their daily lives, expressing concern that “what is going on in society is anti-Godliness, society is moving in the direction of satanism, this invites the anger of Allah.”

Sheikh Tuntunba observed that “corruption has filed the world because of the handiwork, activities of human beings that has made the world to be unpleasant place to live in, otherwise Allah has blessed us equally.”

“If we want to reform society, we should start with our personal reformation, if the people in the community were to believe in Allah, Allah will bless them,” he said adding that Muslims should always seek the forgiveness, guidance of Allah and repent a lot to remain steadfast in upholding the virtues and values of the Islamic religion.

Sheikh Tuntunba touched on natural disaster afflicting humankind, citing the earthquakes that ripped through Turkey earlier in the year and most recently in Morocco, as well as the floods in Libya and the storm that hit Makkah recently, stressing that natural disasters happen with the knowledge of Allah.

Quoting from the Qu’ran, Sheikh Tuntunba said all those who died in the natural disasters of earthquake, floods and storms would be reckoned as martyrs on the Day of Judgment.

By Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman