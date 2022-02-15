Lamashegu shooting incident: 6 Cops land in trouble …interdicted following death of one with 4 injured

The Police Administration has interdicted six police personnel in connection with shootings at Lamashegu in Tamale in the Northern Region on Sunday which resulted in the death of one and injury of four persons.

The personnel which include a woman are Corporal Samson KwekuDarfour, Corporal Prosper Mormesimu, Constable Harrison Twum Danso, Constable Matthew Sah, ConstableNuhuMuntari and Constable Doris SerwaBonsu.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

“An initial investigation into the incident at Lamashegu involving the Tamale District Patrol team, the Police Administration has interdicted the six personnel,” he added.

The Director General said the Police Administration has also dispatched a team of investigators led by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal investigation Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Agyei to lead the investigations into the matter.

DCOP Ofori stated that personnel from the Police Professional and Standard Bureau (PPSB) have also been detailed alongside the CID to look at professional standard related to the incident.

“The Northern Regional Police Commander has been tasked to liaise with the affected families and offer them the necessary support in line with police regulations,” he added.

He appealed to the people of Lamashegu and the entire Tamale Metropolis to remain calm as the investigations continue into the incidence.

The Director-General assured the public that anybody found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

It would be recalled that police and residents clashed after police personnel allegedly shot a young man who was reported to be driving an unregistered car and refused to stop after several attempts by the police to stop him.

The incident was said to have resulted in the burning of car tyres and wood on some major highways in Tamale.

The supposed driver then sped to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace but the police chased him there and shot him in the abdomen.

The youth of the area on hearing the news besieged the Lamashegu police station and began to pelt stones at the police personnel on duty.

The police on duty called for backup which resulted in some sporadic shooting.

Three other persons including a minor were also reported to have been hit by bullets and are all receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that more security personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure peace and stability.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI