 KNUST trains peer counsellors on cyber security, best social media practices

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has organised a workshop for the peer counsel­lors and the youth groups of the university on cyber security and best social media practices.

Organised in partnership with the KNUST Peer Counsellors and the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation, it was to promote the digital well-being of students of the university and equip them with the skills to identify cyber threat acts and scams.

Among others, the participants were taken through topics such as cybercrimes, online safety and safe social media practices.

The President of KNUST Peer Counsellors, Mr Francis Anarfo, said the programme was meant to educate the peer counsellors and the students on cybercrime issues and internet safety practices.

He said his outfit would organ­ise programmes to create aware­ness on digital safety issues.

The President of GISF, Em­manuel Adinkrah, said the GISF had introduced the Cyber Clinic Helpline Application designed to offer swift reporting of harmful online content.

Dr Samuel Tinagyei, a Cy­ber-Trauma Specialist from GISF, said cyber threat had psychologi­cal impacts on internet users.

He advocated the integration of mental health support into cyber safety protocols.

A Cyber specialist of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Daniel Ofori, provided practical guidance on reporting cyber incidents and navigating legal procedures.

Dr Tim McGuinness, a Board Director at SCARS, shed light on online threat dynamics, empower­ing counsellors with insights into predatory behaviours and scam mechanisms.

Sharing some useful tips for combating cybercrime, he said “Tracing suspicious scams requires caution and expertise to avoid personal risk.”

He said it was important to document everything and keep records of all communication, including emails, texts, and phone calls, as well as any relevant web­sites or social media profiles.

“Make efforts to verify sourc­es and research the company or individual involved. Also look for reviews, complaints, and any history of scams associated with them,” he said.

Dr McGuiness urged cyber crime investigators to look out for official websites, saying that “If the scam involves a government agency or organisation, verify their contact information and reach out directly through official channels.”

