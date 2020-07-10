KNUST establishes medical journalism, communications degree program for journalists

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to establish a degree program in medical journalism and communication to produce expert science journalists.



The establishment of the program would ensure students having the professional knowledge and understanding in their reportage to shape people’s perception.



This has been necessitated by the fact that many reporters/journalists lack the skills in science reporting in the country.



Professor Rexford Assase Oppong, Dean of International Programs Office, of the KNUST, disclosed this at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KNUST and Multimedia Group to train medical students in reporting.



Prof. Oppong indicated that the program would not be limited to medical students only, but would be expanded to cover the pharmacy and veterinary students.



First batch of three medical students of the five year project had already gone through the training.



Speaking, Mr James Aglah, General Manager, Multimedia Group, Kumasi, was full of praise for what he described as “an honour by the KNUST to collaborate with us for such a great project”.



He said the Group was poised to bring out science reporters to provide accurate information stressing “our doors are always open for such developments”.



On his part, Mr Ken Ansah, Operations Manager of the Multimedia Group, noted with concern how some media practitioners were employed just because of how they could speak or which communication institutions they attended.



It was time, he said, for the production of subject experts to speak to or write on issues, saying, “Expert knowledge should be always valued”.



He urged engineering and other students to take advantage of the collaboration to sharpen their reporting skills.



Out-going Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, noted a challenge to the academia when some media practitioners profess to be all-knowing to speak on every issues.



He said the collaboration would raise the importance of science reporting to improve on people’s health.



The out-going Vice Chancellor maintained that health news ,for instance, could misinform because of the way some journalists would interpret and report research findings.



He commended the Multimedia Group for the partnership to improve on science reporting.

