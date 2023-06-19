Juaben MCE nominee bribery case: Viral video admitted in evidence

The High Court (Kumasi) admitted as evidence a viral video in which the failed Juaben Municipal Chief Execu­tive (MCE) nominee, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo -Kantanka, could be seen and heard demanding money from Assembly Members.

Despite objections by accused’s counsel, the video was admitted in evidence, which was tendered in by the Office of Special Prosecu­tor (OSP), final and sixth witness.

The case has been adjourned for cross-examination of the Repub­lic’s final witness on June 22, 2023.

It is recalled that in 2022, the SPO dragged Mr Sarfo-Kantanka, who was charged with 26 counts of election-related corruption, before the High Court in Kumasi.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka, who failed to secure the needed votes to become the MCE for the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region after two rounds of voting in September and November 2021, was caught on camera demanding the return of monies he had paid to some members of the assembly to influence his confirmation.

The suspect allegedly gave the elected members of the assem­bly GH¢5000 each and gave GH¢2,500 to each of the govern­ment appointees.

In its statement at the time, the OSP said, “the accused admitted gifting the indicated sums of money to the respective categories of the members of the assembly to influence the outcome of the elections in his favour.”

Members of the Juaben Munic­ipal Assembly had, for the second time, rejected Sarfo-Kantanka as MCE after he failed to reach the two-thirds threshold needed.

He received 10 ‘Yes’ votes as against 15 ‘No’ votes with one ballot rejected.

Twenty out of the 26 assembly members boycotted the previous process, citing heavy security pres­ence at the venue.

After the process, Mr Safo-Kan­tanka was captured in a viral video demanding his money.

The OSP said that the failed nominee “went berserk and vented his wrath on the members of the assembly and angrily demanded a refund of the money he had gifted to them.”

The police arrested him and granted him self-recognisance bail on November 1, 2021.

