JOHN KUMAH’S WIDOW DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM CAPTAIN SMART AMID POISONING ALLEGATIONS

Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late John Kumah is reportedly seeking answers, through the Ghana Police Service, from Captain Smart, a TV and Radio presenter at Onua TV, on statements the latter reportedly made about the health battles of the now deceased Deputy Finance Minister.

On 21st February 2024, Onua TV published a video in which the presenter alleged that the Deputy Finance Minister, was severely suffering from the effects of food poisoning while other politicians were targets.

The presenter also raised caution about alleged plots to assassinate or defame other persons with political, religious, and business interests; allegations which have heightened anxiety among citizens and political stakeholders alike.



In a complaint to the Police, Mrs. Kumah has indicated the allegation by Mr. Smart as misinforming and unfortunate, adding to the suffering and pain of the family of the late Mr. John Kumah, who doubled as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and a Deputy Finance Minister. She has additionally requested the Police to investigate the basis for the claims by Mr. Smart.



The lawmaker passed away in the early hours of March 17 2024 from causes yet to be revealed to the general public.



The widow’s quest for investigations into the claims by Mr. Smart is likely to set right the emerging conspiracy discourse surrounding the lawmaker’s passing while signaling to other persons without basis to desist from further publishing spurious or unfounded allegations on the matter.



The development further adds a layer of public concern on the frequent release of sensitive and allegations by Mr. Smart, often with threats of revealing full evidence but stopping short of same.