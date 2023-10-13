Israel and Palestine war: International Youth Network for UNSCR 2250 calls on world powers to take decisive action

International Youth Network for UNSCR 2250 is calling on world powers and the international community to act decisively to take decisive action in resolving the conflict between the two countries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for UNSCR 250 Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.

“The recent events between Israel and Palestine have unleashed a wave of misery and suffering,

seizing lives and threatening the dreams and aspirations of countless innocent civilians, especially

young people,” it added.

They noted that it is within this context of heightened violence and despair that, the

International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250

earnestly call upon world powers and the international community to take decisive action and

processes to halt the escalating conflict between these two nations.

“Our statement is a clarion call for the restoration of calm, a plea for an immediate ceasefire,

and an impassioned appeal for diplomatic solutions that respect the dignity and rights of all

those in the sub-region,” the statement added.

According to the International Youth Network for UNSCR 250, as young leaders within the United Nations Framework mandated by UNSCR 2250, their mission is to foster understanding, empathy, and unity in the face of division, and advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We emphasize the importance of involving the voices of youth in peace-building efforts and acknowledge the central role of diplomacy in resolving this protracted conflict and to uphold the principles of international law and justice,” they added.

The statement further added, “We beseech world powers to rise above differences and come together in the pursuit of peace and harmony, as the future of the region and its people hang in the balance.”

Outlining their fundamental principles, “the International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 outlines our fundamental principles and expectations, calling for a concerted effort to restore calm, alleviate suffering, and work towards a lasting, just, and peaceful solution in the Middle East.”

“As the International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250,

we urge world powers to take immediate and concerted action to restore calm and promote

a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine,” they added.

According to the statement, “The ongoing violence and suffering in the region demand urgent attention and diplomacy. We call upon all relevant parties to: Cease Hostilities: We implore both Israeli and Palestinian authorities to immediately cease all hostilities and violence, including rocket attacks and military operations, in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives.”

They called for “Humanitarian Aid; Facilitate the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza and other affected areas, including access to healthcare,

food, and clean water. The statement further called for Diplomatic Engagement, asking for the world powers to use their diplomatic influence to encourage dialogue and negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. A lasting solution can only be achieved through peaceful means.”

Additionally, the statement called on world leaders in International Mediation, to consider the appointment of an international mediator or envoy with the mandate to facilitate negotiations and foster trust between the parties involved.

The statement added, “Protection of Civilians; Ensure the protection of civilians, especially children and vulnerable populations, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Support for Two-State Solution: Reiterate support for a two-state solution that respects the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians, with Jerusalem as a shared capital.”

“Youth Involvement; Encourage the active participation of youth from both sides in

peace-building and reconciliation efforts, as they are vital stakeholders in the region’s future.

Regional Cooperation: Encourage regional actors to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” they added.

The International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250

believes that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, negotiation, and

respect for the rights and dignity of all people in the region.

“ We call on world powers to act swiftly and decisively to prevent further suffering and pave the way for a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,”the statement concluded.