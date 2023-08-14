Inexplicable mass stabbings unsettle South Korea

A Knife darting out in a packed subway car. An assailant, chasing shoppers, stabbing wildly in the street.

These nightmares have played out in the minds of many South Koreans follow­ing a mass stabbing attack last week – the country’s second in as many weeks.

On 21 July, a man attacked commuters in the capital, killing one person and stab­bing three more at a subway station. He later told police he lived a miserable life and “wanted to make others miserable too”.

Then, on 3 August, 14 people were injured in Seongnam, south-east of Seoul, when a man rammed his car into pedestrians near a subway stop, and then ran into a department store, where he stabbed nine peo­ple. One woman died later from her injuries.

The second attacker, Choi Won-jong, 22, was a delivery driver and high-school drop­out who had been diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder. Police said he had googled news about the first attack before his own rampage.

“What’s happening in South Korea these days?” cried citizens online after­wards – dazed by back-to-back stabbings in a nation known otherwise for low rates of violent crime.

“Our country used to be one of the safest in the world… but recently I can’t say that any more,” one com­mented on YouTube.

In South Korea, they are known as “Don’t Ask Why” or Mudjima crimes – inex­plicable acts of violence targeting strangers, driven by no personal link to victims or obvious motive. —BBC