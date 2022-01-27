Indian community marks 75th independence anniversary in Accra

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, has called for the strengthening of the bilateral relations between Ghana and India.

According to Mr Rajaram, the achievements chalked by his country had been possible due to the help of its global partners of which Ghana was tops.

Mr Rajaram said this yesterday in an interview with the Ghanaian Times at the residence of the Indian Commissioner in Accra when the Commission commemorated the 75th Independence anniversary of Indian.

“India-Ghana relations are very close and warm. We are partners not only during independence, but before that when we were struggling against colonial rule.

“What we have achieved in the last 75 years has always been with our close partners globally, and Ghana is top among the Indian partners globally,” he added.

The High Commissioner further lauded past and present Presidents of both countries for the stellar roles they had played in attaining independence, as well as promoting their bilateral relations.

He also entreated Indians residing in Ghana and outside to stay committed and observe the country’s rules and regulations stipulated in the constitution in order to help transform it socially, economically, and politically.

“On this day, I will urge Indian citizens to contribute to the nation building process because it is them who have given the constitution to themselves,” Mr Rajaram said.

Mr Rajaram noted that India, just like Ghana, had been severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in all sectors of its economy.

He, however, explained that despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it had also presented the country with the opportunity of improving technology as many industries and businesses had resorted to the use of technological devices in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the tremendous role played by women in the country’s economic, political and social transformation.

The annual event affords the Indian community in Ghana an opportunity to solidarise with their compatriots in India and around the world.

They participated in activities such as hoisting of the Indian National Flag, singing of the Indian National Anthem, as well as choreography, drama on the country’s independence struggles and cultural dances.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY