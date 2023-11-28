I’ll recommend Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate – Mustapha Hamid

The Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of the Nation­al Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul Ha­mid, says the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is the ideal candidate to be chosen as the running mate for Vice Pres­ident Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Hamid, a former Informa­tion Minister, cited Dr Opoku­Prempeh’s long-standing asso­ciation with the party, and deep understanding of its ideologies, and principles as qualities that make him well-suited for the role.

In an interview with JoyNews on Sunday, Dr Hamid emphasised that Dr Opoku Prempeh had demonstrated competence in poli­tics and brings significant political value to the party, making him a compelling choice that could not be overlooked.

“The candidate won’t ask for my opinion, but if he were to ask my opinion that all the names that have been thrown around who will give us political value and po­litical capital, I would say Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“First of all, he is a political colossus in our tradition. He has been a political participant in our political tradition for ages. So he knows the party well and knows our philosophies and principles of our party. The other thing is that, ever since he held political office, he has accomplished. I was in cabinet with him and for the four years that we were in cabinet, he at the Ministry of Education ta­bled and passed the most reform­ing laws,” he said.

Tensions are rising within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Members of Parliament vie for the position of running mate to Dr Bawumia, following his recent victory in the flagbearership election.

Already, intense discussions and coalitions have surfaced among MPs from the rul­ing party regarding potential choices for the running mate position.

Several names have been cir­culating, including Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy; Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu; and Education Minis­ter, Dr Yaw OseiAdutwum.

Parliamentarians who spoke to JoyNews in different inter­views emphasised the impor­tance of allowing Dr Bawumia the space to make a thoughtful decision without being unduly pressured into selecting a run­ning mate for the 2024 elec­tions.— Myjoyonline.com