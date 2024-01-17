I’ll give opportunities to the youth when I become president – Cheddar

Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has promised to give the youth opportuni­ties to be part of the country’s decision-making processes to choose leaders when he is voted into power in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the youth have not been given such oppor­tunities in the last four decades.

Instead, he said they were only used by politicians who of­fered them money in exchange for their votes.

Speaking in an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV on Monday he said, “I think that the New Force is standing for the youth in this country. We believe that in the past four de­cades, the youth should have the right to be a part of the decision – how and who is going to lead us and how they are supposed to lead us… In the past four de­cades, between NDC and NPP, there hasn’t been any young per­son who has stood up with the courage to say that I am coming in, and I am going to become the unifier.”

“That is what I am. I am the unifier between the youth and the government. I am going to be a president who will allow young people, first of all, to be a part of the decision of how this country is choosing leaders,” he said.

Mr Bediako said the move­ment through that initiative would eradicate the menace of the youth being persuaded with money for their votes.

“So we want to eradicate and get rid of people going to the same youth and give them mon­ey instead, and after that, there is no development, there is no job creation,” he said.