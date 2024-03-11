I shall give this task everything – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the opposition National Dem­ocratic Congress’ vice presidential candidate, has pledged to give her all to ensure the party’s victory at the polls in December.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was on Thursday confirmed as former President John Mahama’s running mate; making it the second time she would complement the party’s presidential ticket.

In a statement to accept her se­lection, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast said she was ready to partner the former president for a resounding NDC victory in the impending polls.

“I express my absolute readi­ness and commitment to partner former President John Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, truthfulness, hard-work, and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on former President Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Gha­na urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians.

“I shall give this noble task ev­erything in me,” she said in a state­ment copied the Ghanaian Times.

Ghanaians, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said “are looking up to the NDC, and I believe in our un­flinching resolve and sacred pledge to work hard to build the Ghana we want together”.

Having received the news of her nomination with “profound humility and great honour,” the former minister of education said Mr Mahama has demonstrated consistency, unwavering commit­ment to inclusivity and innovation and an inspirational belief in the Ghanaian woman.

The party’s women caucus in parliament, meanwhile, has lauded the former president for the con­fidence retained in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

“As female legislators, we rec­ognise the historic significance of having a woman at the forefront of Ghana’s political landscape.

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination not only paved the way for greater gender inclusivity in governance but also serves as an inspiration for all young girls across the country to aspire to leadership roles as they pursue their dreams without limitations.

“We thank former President John Mahama for having confi­dence in her leadership and gifting us the best International Women’s Day present,” chairperson of the caucus and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, told a press confer­ence in Accra on Thursday.

