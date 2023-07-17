 Help transform society …President to Christian community

President Akufo-Ad­do has urged Christians to participate actively in the transformation of society, by ensuring that the morality of the teachings of Christ reflect in their dealings.

“Christians were called and sanctioned by God to be the “salt and light” of the world, and they must, by their ethics and attitude, lead the charge against vices that hinder societal growth and development,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo (right), interacting with dignitaries at the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International conference in Accra

According to the President, this is the only way Christians could give hope to the people and ensure that the gloom in the world is lifted.

“Christians cannot afford to sit below the salt. We must be at the forefront with those who hold onto hope and do our bid to ensure that the encircling doom and gloom in our world is lifted,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo made the call at the opening of the 2023 World Convention of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellow­ship International (FGBMFI) in Accra on Thursday.

The three-day international conven­tion which ended on Saturday was on the theme: “Empowered for Service,“ and was the first time to be held in Ghana since it was instituted 70 years ago and only the second time to be held in Africa after Nige­ria hosted it in 2004.

FGBMFI is the largest Christian busi­nessmen organisation across the world and was established some 71 years ago in the United States of America by an American of Armenian descent, Mr Demos Shakar­ian, who also doubled as the first inter­national president of the fellowship from 1952- 1993.

Apart from Ghana being the second African country to host the international convention, it has also become the first to produce international President for the fel­lowship in the person of Mr Francis Owu­su. He comes after Mr Richard Shakarian from 1993 to 2017 and Mr Mario Garcia Olvera from 2018 to 2022.

Over 2000 businessmen and women from across the world participated in the event and deliberated on leveraging their services effectively to develop their respec­tive countries.

“Conventions such as these which enable us to recharge our spiritual batteries and encourage each other are good. It is better still if the ensuing spiritual change we experience is reflected in our dealings in the marketplace where we spend the larger part of our active lives daily,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo said “the authen­tic showroom for our Christianity is not the church or conventions such as these, but in the marketplace. We tend to point fingers and grumble about corruption in our various respective countries and more often than not, we choose the easy road of laying blame entirely at the doorsteps of politicians.”

He pointed out that corruption of all forms and shades, and not only head­line sleaze that involved politicians and high-profile figures, affected everyday life, retarded progress and hindered develop­ment.

Five internationally renowned speakers including Mr Francis Owusu, the Ghanaian International President of the worldwide fellowship, Apostle Joshua Selman of Ni­geria, Joan Hunter of the United States of America, Dr Pearl Kupe of South Africa and Angel Caputo of Argentina spoke at the convention.

