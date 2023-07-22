Happy FM embarks on “#FixTheTrafficLights” campaign

Over the past few weeks, Happy 98.9 FM, Ghana’s leading radio station embarked on a mission to address the pressing issue of malfunctioning traffic lights across the country’s capital, Accra.

Recognising the chaos and safety risks caused by faulty traffic lights, the station took it upon itself to lead a comprehensive campaign dubbed “#FixTheTrafficLights.”

Through various on-air campaigns, community mobilization and direct engagement with relevant authorities, Happy FM contributed as a catalyst for positive change in the city’s traffic management system.

The traffic lights situation and its recurring nuisance began with an alarming survey conducted by

Happy FM which highlighted the state of over 30 damaged traffic lights in Accra, including those near President Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence, the N1 Highway, Awoshie and High Street- ministries. The malfunctioning traffic lights inherently were leading to chaotic traffic situations, endangering pedestrians and motorists alike.

With a sense of urgency, Happy FM launched an on-air campaign to raise awareness about the “#FixTheTrafficLights” initiative.

The station utilized its extensive reach to educate citizens on the importance of functioning traffic lights and their impact on road safety.

They encouraged listeners to share their own experiences and opinions, fostering a sense of solidarity and civic responsibility.

Additionally, Happy FM went beyond just reporting the issue and actively organized and mobilized volunteers from the community to help direct traffic during peak hours at particularly problematic intersections.

This grassroots effort demonstrated the station’s commitment to practical solutions and their dedication to making an immediate difference on the ground.

In a show of unparalleled dedication, Happy FM presenters hit the streets themselves, donning reflective vests and engaging directly with motorists and pedestrians.

By physically directing traffic during peak hours, they experienced firsthand the difficulties and dangers faced daily by police MTTD officers and commuters alike. Their efforts not only earned them admiration from the public but also underscored the severity of the issue and the need for swift action.

Happy FM’s relentless advocacy did not only remain at the grassroots level. The station took a proactive approach by officially writing to several key authorities, including the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ministry of Transport, Department of Urban Roads, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA). In their letters, Happy FM emphasized the urgency of the matter, stressing the need for immediate attention to the malfunctioning traffic lights.

The impact of Happy FM’s campaign did not go unnoticed. In response to the station’s advocacy efforts both the Ministry of Roads and Highway and the National Road Safety Authority acknowledged the severity of the problem and pledged their commitment to ensuring high road safety standards.