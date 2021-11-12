GUTA members call on Ga Mantse

Some members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsru II, to show support for the Ga Traditional Council.

President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, led executives of the group to pay homage to the king and his associates.

Dr Obeng underscored the relevance of showing respect to traditional authorities, adding that his outfit would do its best to ensure members abide by the laws of the state to promote development and peace.

“It is our duty to appreciate and show honour to our traditional leaders; we are here to tell you that we support you and we love you.

“May God guide you through your endeavours and grant you wisdom to continue to stir the affairs of the Ga State. We are proud to associate ourselves with you and so do not hesitate to call on us anytime you need something from us,” he said.

According to Dr Obeng, GUTA was not affiliated with any political party, and that the main focus and prime motive of members of GUTA were to ensure they were doing their legitimate course to grow their businesses, take care of their families and contribute their quota to national development.

Touching on the role of traditional authorities in the promotion of peace in the country, he noted that the contribution of chiefs in preventing chaos in the nation could not be underrated.

“We all reckon the fact that Ghana is known to be a very peaceful country and we believe that it is because of our traditional setting, where we have various chiefs and kings across the country, so in case there are any forms of tension anywhere, the people are talked to and they listen. There is relevance in the roles of traditional leaders,” Dr Obeng.

Receiving the President of GUTA, and his entourage at his residence in Accra, King Teiko Tsru II, expressed gratitude to the union for according him such respect and assured of frequent collaborations with GUTA for more business engagements.

“I am happy about your visit and hope that in future we can work together to promote each other’s businesses. This is your home now, you are always welcome here,” he said.

Caption: President of GUTA (left), exchanging pleasantries with the King.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU