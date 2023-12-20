GSA unveils first-ever independent electrical laboratory

The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) has unveiled its new public utilities metrology laborato­ry facility at its head office in Accra, as part of measures to improve on measuring of the accuracy of metres in the country.

The facility which is also the country’s first ever independent electrical laboratory will help check and ensure that electricity metres are not only reliable but provide ac­curate measurement for consumers.

In addition to this the facility also has metering technology which will afford consumers of electricity the opportunity to verify the accuracy of their metre readings and this can be done through an Unstruc­tured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code.

Outdooring the facility in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mer­cer, said the establishment of the laboratory aligned with regulation 24 of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) Regulations, 2020 (LI 2413) which mandated the GSA to rigorously test and approve utility metres before installations.

He said the regulation empha­sised the need for an “impartial and transparent mechanisms” in addressing disputes in relation to electricity consumption.

The deputy minister said “I am confident that the PURC will har­ness the capabilities of this newly inaugurated facility to facilitate and resolve issues in a fair and an unbi­ased manner.”

He explained that the estab­lishment of the laboratory was in line with the government’s policy objectives of ensuring efficiency in service delivery and financial reliability as well as uninterrupted supply of energy.

Mr Mercer said these objectives would rely heavily on the two critical factors of efficient revenue collection and a robust metering system.

He said the establishment of the independent metre testing labora­tory was not only a step in the right direction but also a massive step towards ensuring standards in the country.

The Board Chairman of the GSA, Professor Felix Charles Mills-Robertson, on his part ex­plained that the facility had been equipped with advanced technology and a team of skilled profession­als to ensure that consumers were protected.

He said the specialised team had been trained to focus on the cali­bration, verification and pattern ap­proval of various types of electricity metres used by the public.

Prof. Mills-Robertson said “Through meticulous processes and rigorous testing, we ensure the accuracy and reliability of each me­tre, protecting the interest of both consumers and utility providers.”

He said by adhering to interna­tional best practices the country through the GSA was upholding its commitment to ensuring efficient metering technology in the country.

