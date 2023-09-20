GSA outdoors €600,000 new weigh-bridge truck

The Ghana Standard Author­ity (GSA) has outdoored a new weigh-bridge truck valued at €600,000 as part of its efforts to ensure standards across all sectors in the country.

Funded by the World Bank under Ghana Economic Transfor­mation Project (GETP), the new truck would enable the authority to recalibrate all weighing bridges and ensure standards in terms of axle load weights in the country.

At a short ceremony to hand over the truck to the Authority at its head office at Shiashie in Accra, Monday, the Task Team Leader of GETP, Mr Thomas A. Vis, said GETP formed part of a large eco­nomic transfor­mation project geared towards private sector development with a fund­ing of about $200million.

He said as part of the project, there was a sub-component which had been given to the GSA and the provision of the weigh bridge truck formed part of that compo­nent.

Mr Vis said the weigh bridge truck would be used for the mea­surement of weights and other things to bring about standardisa­tion, especially in port and other operation.

He said weights and measure­ment were critical to standardisa­tion as such it was important that Ghana was turning attention to that area, since it would impact development of goods for both export and internal use.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kobina Tahir Ham­mond, on his part underscored the need to enhance fairness and accuracy in trade through the enforcement of standards in trade and commerce.

He said accurate measurements were fundamental to economic growth as they instill confidence in consumers and also ensured that consumers received what they paid for.

Mr Hammond said pursuant to Section 60 of the GSA Act, 2022 (Act 1078), the Director-Gen­eral of the Authority, Professor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo, had been appointed as the ‘Custodian of Weights and Measures’ in the country with effect September 11, 2023.

He said the appointment was to ensure that Ghana aligned with international standards in metrol­ogy, adding that “this is vital for international trade and collabora­tion, as it establishes Ghana as a reliable and compliant partner on the global stage.”

He said the Director-Gener­al was expected to appoint and deploy inspectors of weights and measures for the effective admin­istration of weights and measure in the country.

“As provided for under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, the inspectors shall examine every weight, measure or instrument for trade and industry including health, safety and environment devices for the purpose of veri­fication. They will also compare the weight, measure or instrument with the corresponding working standards,” he emphasised.

