GRA chases Nana Kwame Bediako ‘Cheddar’ for tax evasion

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as ‘Cheddar,’ who has announced his candidacy for the Presidential position in Ghana’s upcoming general elections, has been accused of tax evasion by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
According to a reliable source at the GRA, Cheddar had been fined a total of GH¢50,000.00 for his failure to file personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016.
“Despite settling a sum of GH¢209,171.00 between 2018 and 2020, he once again failed to file his returns for the post-2020 period,” the source said.
The source revealed that for the years 2021-2022, the GRA estimated Cheddar’s tax assessment to be GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 respectively, along with penalties for his failure to file his personal income tax returns.
The source expressed concerns about Cheddar’s involvement in a tax evasion scandal, stating that it not only raised questions about his financial practices but also casts doubt on his commitment to national development.
The source said “as a presidential candidate and self-proclaimed saviour of Ghana, his actions set a worrisome example for the ethical standards expected from individuals in influential positions.”
The significant fines imposed by the GRA highlight the seriousness of Cheddar’s tax evasion, emphasising the importance of accountability and transparency, especially for those who claim to champion the progress of the nation.
The source emphasised the importance of personal income tax as a crucial source of information regarding an individual’s investment activities and asset holdings.
“It plays a vital role in identifying potential unreported or questionable income, including transactions such as asset purchases. The persistent failure to pay penalties instead of simply declaring income raises broader questions about the sincerity and integrity of someone aspiring to lead the nation,” the source said.
“It must be noted that this scandal is not just about an individual’s failure to pay taxes; it is about the societal impact of tax evasion and measuring the rhetoric of an aspiring president against his conduct. Tax evasion diminishes the resources available for essential public services, infrastructure development, and poverty eradication measures,” the source said.
