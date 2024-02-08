Govt suspends 15% VAT on electricity

The government has suspended the implemen­tation of the 15 per cent VAT on electricity consumption by residential customers.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the suspension had become necessary to enable the government engage key stake­holders particularly Organised Labour on the matter.

It said the government expected that those engage­ments would birth innovative, robust and inclusive approaches to bridging the existing fiscal gap, while bolstering economic resilience.

The Ministry of Finance had written to the Electricity Compa­ny of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Compa­ny to suspend the implementa­tion of the programme.

In a letter dated January 1, 2024, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, directed the Electric­ity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NED­CO) to implement the VAT on electricity for domestic consum­ers.

However, Organised Labour issued a statement on January 23, 2024 to kick against the imple­mentation on VAT on electricity for residential consumers and threatened a nationwide-demon­stration to show their displeasure about the programme.

In view of the opposition of Organised Labour to the imple­mentation on VAT on electricity for residential consumers, the Ministry of Finance in January 30, 2024 issued a statement to acknowledge the concerns of Organised Labour.

In the Ministry of Finance’s press statement, it pledged that “extensive dialogue will be held with Organised Labour and all stakeholders, including ECG and NEDCO, to exercise restraint to facilitate a constructive dialogue towards a quick resolution of the impasse.”

It said government was committed to working with all stakeholders in order to sus­tain the gains made under the Post-Covid 19 Programme for Economic Growth and engender macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth.

