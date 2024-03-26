Govt rolls out Smart Schs Project …about 1.3m students to receive 1 tablet each

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, yesterday launched the Smart Schools Project with about 1.3million students set to receive one tablet each.

An initiative of the Ministry of Education with support from the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schools (CEN­DELOS), the project is designed to equip students in the country with the requisite technological skills and know-how.

In addition to each of the students receiving a tablet, gov­ernment will also construct 100 Smart Schools to provide modern learning environment and digital training in all 16 regions of the country.

Launching the project, President Akufo-Addo said the SSP was in alignment with government’s promise to enhance the free senior high school programme, leveraging technological advancements to enable students compete globally.

He said it was in fulfilment of the education for sustainable de­velopment agenda which was a key element in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals number four, which prioritises quality education as a key driver for the attainment of all 17 SDGs.

President Akufo-Addo said as part of the transformative agenda for education in the country, the SSP would provide the needed infrastructure to facilitate e-learn­ing and digitalisation to boost high school education in the country.

In addition, he said a well thought-through arrangement would be provided with an elec­tronic tablet with comprehensive teaching and learning management systems and digital learning con­tents to facilitate research, teaching and learning.

The President explained that the project sought to deepen the application of digitalisation in teaching and learning at the second cycle level.

“It will ultimately enhance the performance of students and pre­pare them better for higher learn­ing and the competitive careers in future. The other component of the Ghana Smart Schools project is the provision of modernised infrastructure,” he emphasised.

He said government intended to build 100 smart schools across the country with the first 30 of these being completed by the end of this year and the remaining 70 expected to be completed in the next two years.

Listing the beneficiary districts, the president said, “And for the avoidance of doubt, it is planned that the 100 smart schools will be located in the following cities and towns in all 16 regions, Eastern Region, Koforidua, Akropong, Kyebi and Abetifi; Greater Accra region, Achimota, Adjiringano, Amasaman and Medina; Volta Region, Ho; Oti region, Dambai; Ahafo Region, Maim; Bono East region, Techiman and Nkoran­za; North East region, Nalerigu; Western North region, Enchi; Central region, Saltpond and Kasoa; Western region, Takoradi, Tarkwa and Wasa Akropong; Bono region, Sunyani, Fiapre; Ashanti Region, Tepa, Juaben, Mampong, Kumasi and Batama; Upper East Region, Bolgatanga and Binduri; Upper West region, wa; Northern region, Karaga, Tamale and Yendi; Savannah region, Damango.”

“These smart school buildings will be fitted with solar panels as we seek to promote new and environmentally sustainable energy. In effect, these smart schools will be off the national electricity grid. They will also have digitalised infrastructure to advance teaching and learning. The physical infra­structure takes cognisance of our unique climatic conditions, and will create a conducive atmosphere for learning. The schools will represent a new urban landmark for urban rural land use and planning,” he added.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on his part, said in terms of outcomes, tech­nology-based education has had a positive impact on students’ learn­ing outcomes, including academic achievements, knowledge retention, and critical thinking skills.

“The application of technolo­gy in education should improve student engagement, motivation, as well as teacher-student interactions. We are committed to ensuring that by 2030, we build and upgrade education facilities that are child, disability and gender sensitive and provide safe, inclusive and effective environment for all,” he said.

