Govt moves to support kidney transplantation at reduced cost

Kidney pa­tients requiring transplant can heave a sigh of relief, as government has moved to support the pro­vision of kidney transplantation in-country, at a reduced cost.

A team of local medical doctors trained on the procedure have already undertaken first few transplantations at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The feat is expected to grad­ually end the reliance on expa­triate surgeons to perform such surgeries or referring patients to countries including South Africa, India and Singapore for kidney transplantation at a higher cost.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who made the disclosure during his presentation of the 2024 budget statement before Parliament said, a 100-bed ultramodern Urology and Ne­phrology Centre of Excellence would soon be commissioned at the KBTH to facilitate the pro­vision of kidney transplantation services in the country.

Touching on other health mat­ters, the minister assured that the contractor working on the 160- bed La General Hospital, would resume work next week.

He said efforts are ongoing to integrate the Ghana Card into enrolment on the Nation­al Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which presently has 16 million active membership.

Currently, Ghana is experi­encing a surge in kidney diseases with nearly four million of the population suffering chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Kidney transplant is often the treatment of choice for kidney failure, compared with a lifetime on dialysis.

The procedure can treat CKD or end-stage renal disease to help provide better quality of life and lower risk of death.

However, the procedure is usu­ally financed out-of-pocket since the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) does not cover services like organ transplanta­tion, dialysis and cost of immu­nosuppressive drugs.

According to health authorities an average of GH¢700,000 is required to undergo kidney trans­plant in the country represent­ing a high financial burden on patients and their families.

For dialysis, a session costs between GH¢350.00 and GH¢700.00 and patients need at least three sessions to flush out toxins and excess water from their system.

A shut down of the KBTH’s renal unit over a GH¢4 mil­lion debt in the last six months caused huge discomfort to CKD patients as a result of the hospi­tal’s comparatively lower charges.

Parliament is expected to ex­pedite action on a proposed new fees and charges by the hospital to fray the debt and sustain ser­vice to CKD patients.

