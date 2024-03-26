Govt committed to completion of all coastal protection projects – Minister-designate for Works and Housing

The Minister-desig­nate for Works and Housing, Mr Kojo Oppong Nrumah, has reiterated the government’s com­mitment to ensuring the successful completion of all coastal protection projects along the country’s coast.

Despite the concerning trend of rising sea tides affecting the development of coastal communi­ties, Mr Nkrumah assured that the government remained dedicated to addressing the issue.

During his visit to Lower Axim, Mr Nkrumah paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III.

This visit was part of a two-day duty tour to inspect the progress of coastal protection projects in Aboadze, Axim, and Dixcove, which are located in the Western Region.

Accompanying him were Chief Director, Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Hydrological Authority, Dr John Kissi.

During the tour, the minister and his entourage visited the Brawire sea defence project and the Axim township.

They witnessed the effects of sea erosion, which had washed off portions of the main road near the beach.

Additionally, Mr Nkrumah performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Axim sea defence project, which is being executed by Makam Plant Hire (MPH) and is expected to be completed within four years.

Mr Nkrumah highlighted that upon assuming his duties, he reviewed reports on eight coastal protection projects.

The purpose of these tours was to assess the progress of the proj­ects and address the concerns of communities regarding sea rise and flooding along the coast.

He emphasised that discussions would be held with stakeholders to ensure the smooth and success­ful completion of the projects, particularly in Aboadze, Axim, and Dixcove.

Furthermore, the Minister of Works and Housing disclosed that coastal protection was a significant topic of discussion during a recent cabinet retreat.

Mr Nkrumah emphasised that the issue of sea rise due to global warm­ing was a matter of great concern to the government.

“The matter of sea rise due to global warming is of great concerns to government and we have had meetings on the matter. It’s indeed worrying and a challenge. Flooding is a threat to the environment and also our communities,” he said.

At the Brawire beach, he suggest­ed a bay for fishermen for their ac­tivities, adding, “the project should serve the needs of fishermen; else it will be in vain.”

Responding, Awulae Attibrukusu told the minister that the chieftaincy leadership was concerned about development and not politics, and lauded Mr Nkrumah’s visit, which he believed would solve challenges of the coastal communities, includ­ing the fishers at Axim.

