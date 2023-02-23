30 Years of Democracy: Govt commits to strengthening Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his govern­ment would commit to the strengthening of the legislature for Ghana’s democracy to further develop.

The president said it was for the good of the country that parliament continues to develop its capacity to exact account­ability on behalf of the citizen as no institution is better suited for this role.

“As President of the Republic, I assure you that, out of duty to our children and grandchildren, and to generations yet un­born, my government will do everything it can to help strengthen Parliament.

“We will not give up when it comes to deepening our democracy and guarantee­ing the integrity of the electoral process; and neither should you, the Ghanaian people.

“We do not have to look far back into history to see that stable period of con­stitutional government and intelligent management of the economy leads to prosperity. We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

He said this in a statement read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, yesterday in Accra at the launch of the 30th anniver­sary of Parliamentary Democ­racy in Ghana.

The year-long programme is on the theme “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far”.

The president said that even though Ghana is presently confronted with difficulties, he does not doubt collective resolve of citizens to work the country out of these challeng­es, and put the nation onto the path of progress and prosper­ity.

He however expressed the fear that, often than not, many underestimate the importance of Parliament, and, consequently, undermine its work.

“Let us work to create the plat­form for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilisation, which will give true meaning to the foun­dational values of freedom and justice on which our nation was birthed,” President Akufo-Addo rallied.

He reassured the House of his Government’s commitment to work with members for the peace, progress and prosperity of Mother Ghana.

“All of us have a joint respon­sibility to work together, with our different views and our different per­spectives, for the Ghana project — a united Ghana, governed according to the rule of law, respect for individ­ual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountabil­ity; a Ghana that meets fundamental requirements of social justice and solidarity.”

On his part, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, called for a new constitutional order to meet current democratic trends.

“It is time to re-engineer our con­stitutional architecture to conform to today’s realities, that frowns upon winner-takes-all syndrome and pro­motes collaboration, collectiveness and consensus building in decision making at all levels of governance.”

The Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said Ghana must not overlook the circumstances that led to the truncation of the first, second and third republics.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI