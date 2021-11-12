Good News Theological Seminary marks its 50th anniversary in Accra

The Good News Theological Seminary is to begin offering post graduate programmes in pastoral duties.

The move was to make the seminary become a pastoral and theological hub for all leaders, Africa Independence Churches, (AIC) and non-AIC members and beyond.

Reverend Professor Thomas Oduro, President of the seminary, disclosed this at the 50th Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations of the institute at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, the seminary would embark on a vigorous sensitisation drive to transform the institute into a pastoral and theological hub capable of becoming a research and publishing centre of AIC worldwide.

Rev Prof.Oduro indicated that in an effort to reach out to vulnerable communities, it would also relentlessly develop a strong financial base through the undertaking of income-generating projects to self-finance the activities of the seminary adding that, “we will pray to God and work relentlessly to use all forms of technological pedagogies to reach out to students worldwide through physical and virtual learning methods.’’

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey (inset) addressing the participants

The President, touching on the achievements of the seminary stated more than 1,000 alumni ministers comprising church musicians, evangelists, missionaries, adult or children Sunday school teachers, counselors, administrators of educational and theological institutions, historians, histographers, teachers and theological scholars and authors had been trained and hope to achieve 5,000 mark in the next 50 years.

Many of the alumni, he explained, were not only Ghanaians but from otherAfricancountries including South Sudan, Liberia, Nigeria, Zambia, Republic of Benin and Togo and expressed optimism that the certificate and Diploma in Pastoral Ministry would continue to offer more opportunities for the Christians and those in the secular world adding that“Many alumni, who under normal circumstance were not academically qualified would be given more opportunities to enroll at the seminary”.

Rev Prof.Oduro called for more financial support for effective administration to also offer assistance to needy students towards the sustenance of theological education.

The chairman of the Governing Council of the Seminary, the most Rev DrDaniel Okoh, who chaired the programme said the seminary was a God-given platform to grow the church in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to him, the challenges faced by the early Christians demanded that they come together to fight and conquer those obstacles for the growth and Glory of God.

Rev Prof. Gilbert Ansre, one of the founding members said the seminary had passed through turbulent times and urged the products to trust in God and not in miracles, and urged them to be leaders not depend on casting demons but must be ready to carry the cross of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, The Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey urged the seminary to train more women church leaders to enable them effectively propagate the word of God to lost souls.

According to him, women constitute the predominant group in any congregation, therefore denying them more access means you are impoverishing theology.

“Good News Theological Seminary can do better by offering preferential treatment to our women theologians instead of ourselves ‘’ he added.

LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU