Goldfields Foundation invest $96m dollars in 19 host communities

Goldfields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) invested more than $96 million in various socio-economic development projects across 19 host communities in the Tark­wa-Damang corridors of the Western Region.

According to the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, the investment since 2004, had been centered on nurturing human resource, promoting education and skills development and is GFGF’s commitment to achieve sustain­able development.

It also included a scholarship scheme, graduate training, com­munity apprenticeship, heavy duty mining equipment training, mine apprenticeship and precision weld­ing training.

Mr Mortoti revealed these yester­day at a ceremony to award certifi­cates to 124 graduate trainees who completed their apprenticeship in June this year.

Similarly, 10 youth from Damang Mine host community also received certificates after completion of six months rigorous practical training certified under the Minerals Com­mission (MINCOM) Certificate of Competency programme.

Giving a further breakdown, Mr Mortoti disclosed that GFGF had invested $2.3 million in the graduate programme which had been instrumental in providing structured on-the-job training for 171 graduates, so far, from the host communities of Tarkwa and Damang Mines.

He said, 88 males and 36 females were enrolled in graduate trainee programme 2021, and had been actively working in various depart­ments at Gold Fields for the past two years.

He recalled that, 27 years ago, he also worked as a graduate trainee, saying that “I’m actually very happy to hear some of the stories they have told us.”

“We are on different trajectory. Lives are being impacted because of this programme. So, I have 100 per cent commitment to seeing this programme continue and even become bigger in the communi­ties,” he said.

Mr Mortoti explained that the initiative was aimed at equipping trainees with skills and work expe­rience to have a competitive edge in the job market.

He said “the 124, who are grad­uating today, are the second under the trainee programme. The pro­gramme is structured in a way for trainees to gain a holistic view and understanding of their structures industry through a departmental rotation system.

An integral part of the pro­gramme is the Value-Add project, a solution based initiative, where the trainees identify a challenge or potential challenge in operations and provide solutions,” he added.

The Executive Vice President reported that 31 out of a first batch of 47 graduates had secured employment in the mining and construction industries, across Ghana, with five others furthering their education in the United States and Europe.

Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainable Develop­ment, Gold Field West Africa, Dr Celestina Allotey, said trainees of the heavy duty machine operators certificate of competency would be able to work in any mine and operate heavy equipment.

The foundation, she noted, had created a pool of competent and skilled operators within the communities, who could fill future vacancies

