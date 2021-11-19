Goaso Business Resource Centre holds exhibition fair

The Goaso Business Resource Centre (BRC) on Wednesday held a beauty and exhibition fair at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, with a call on practitioners of the beauty industry to take advantage of the numerous economic opportunities in the region.

It was organised to equip participants to deliver efficient and value added services in their businesses for an improved customer satisfaction through business seminars, workshops, styling competition, sales bazaar and entertainment.

participants at the fair

It was attended by 300 participants including hairdressers, barbers, dressmakers and cosmetic traders.

The participants were taken through salon and client management, correct application of cosmetic products, styling techniques, proper hair maintenance, as well as basic beauty tips.

The General Manager of Goaso BRC, Mr Manford Gyansa -Lutterodt, said the BRC was established as part of the industrial transformation agenda of the government, with implementation by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), and Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA).

“This is to provide institutional support to assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to grow and improve their competitiveness, and to provide several Business Development Services (BDS) to potential and existing entrepreneurs,” he noted.

Mr Gyansa – Lutterodt assured that the BRC’s usual support in building the entrepreneurial capacities of beauticians for the socio-cultural development of the Ahafo Region and to maintain unity, collaboration and enhance development in the beauty industry.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr George Boakye, in a message delivered on his behalf by Mr Jacob Ntiamoah, commended the BRC for the initiative and called for continued collaboration with strategic stakeholders to ensure an effective development of the industry.

Mr Boakye reiterated the government’s agenda to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and highlighted the Regional Coordinating Council’s business capacity and job creation programmes to the participants.

The regional minister admonished members of the beauty industry in the region to regularly learn and improve upon their skills to deliver safe, satisfactory and profitable services for the growth of the local economy.

A guest stylist, Marylin Wilson Sarfoah, disclosed that improper application of chemicals, tools and processes could lead to serious injuries and harm to clients, adding that practitioners must seek knowledge on regular basis.

The Ahafo Regional President of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH), Gladys Amable, expressed gratitude to BRC and partners for supporting the industry, saying that, “we will put the knowledge acquired to practice.”

FROM EMMANUEL ADU GYAMFI, GOASO