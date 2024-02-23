GNAT inaugurates classroom, 30 dual desks at Bunkrugu-Nakpanduri 

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has handed over a two- unit pavilion classroom block to the people of Sambiruk in the Bunkrugu- Nakpanduri District of the North-East Region.

The National President of GNAT, Rev Isaac Owusu, during the hand-over ceremony said the project was part of the Association’s corporate social responsibility towards the provision of quality education to deprived communities.

According to him, the project became a reality as a result of a thorough search by the association to ascertain communities who deserved to be supported throughout the country.

“It was sad to see children studying under mud huts not suitable for teaching and learning for the innocent children. The association will continue to support communities throughout country who deserve quality of education”, he added.

Rev. Owusu commended the efforts of the association through payment of dues in order to make this project a reality.

He also called on them to continue to support other initiative to bring relieve and support to the poor children.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Louknaan Joseph, who also presented 30 dual desks said it would go a long way to help the students study in a comfortable environment.

He commended the association for its timely intervention in providing such beautiful classrooms for the people.

The Chief of the community, Pokabiuk Osman, and some members of the community expressed their excitement and gratitude to the officials of GNAT, promising to serve as surveillance and taking good care of the infrastructure.

He also called on other organisation to come to the aid of the community in addressing pressing issues affecting them, through the provision classroom and teachers.

FROM GEOFFREY BUTA & PAUL MWAPOURI, SAMBIRUK