Global suppliers to showcase newest machinery, equipment at Propak Ghana 2024

The second edition of Propak Ghana exhibition and conference will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from April 23 to 25, 2024.

To this end, visitors’ registra­tion for event targeted at pro­ducers, manufacturers, retailers and consultants working across the food and beverage, print and packaging industries has opened.

More than 120 global sup­pliers showcasing their newest machinery and equipment and at

least 2,500 industry professionals are expected to attend.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said, “Visitors will have an unmatched opportunity to interact with cut­ting-edge products and solutions and source equipment aimed at improving their supply chains through live machine demonstra­tions.”

It said, “The exhibition hall promises to be packed with many leading international companies such as Casfil, Filmatic, Emir­ates Printing Press, Royal Kaak and Starliner & Co. who will be displaying their innovative equip­ment and services to key business owners and buyers from across the West African sub-region.”

In addition, it said, “Visitors can expect to see a strong local representation with companies including, Finepack Limited, Jay Kay Industries, Kane-Em Indus­tries and Resitech partaking in the exhibition exercise.”

“Alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will also be held across the three-day period. At the conference, participants can expect to gain exclusive market insights from a line-up of thought-leaders and experts throughout a series of presenta­tions and panel discussions.”

“This year, we will be partic­ularly excited to launch the first export masterclass as part of their commitment to engage, support and upskill business professionals from the manufacturing sector operating in Ghana. This gesture will be aimed at building the capac­ity business professionals from Ghana’s manufacturing sector for the export market in partnership with the Africa Trade Academy,” the statement said.

Propak 2024 will be organised alongside key industry associa­tions and partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Institute of Packaging Ghana (IOPG), Ghana Plastics Manufacturers Associ­ation (GPMA) and Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), among many others.