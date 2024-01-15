GIS holds annual thanksgiving service

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) held its an­nual thanksgiving service last Friday in Accra to celebrate God’s faithfulness and protection throughout the year.

Under the theme ‘Thank you God of restoration,” the ceremo­ny brought together management, staff and some civilians from some parts of the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi called on personnel of the Service to remain steadfast in their pursuit to safeguard the borders with integri­ty, compassion, and efficiency.

That, he said would improve the Service and contribute to the prosperity and security of the country.

Mr Takyi said though the Service faced some challenges especially in losing 33 of its person­nel, it also made some remarkable progress which was worth cele­brating.

He paid tribute to some gallant service men who diligently served the country even at the peril of their lives to save some colleagues who were attacked by some unknown assail­ants at Bawku.

He also commended the staff for their com­mitment in ensuring the safety of the country’s borders as well as facil­itating lawful travel and migration.

“I want to express my appreciation for your unwavering dedication, professionalism and the discharge of your duties,” he added.

Mr Takyi therefore, assured the public of its commitment to fulfill their shared goals of ensuring safety, and security of the coun­try’s borders at all times inspite of the challenges.

While expressing gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo, the Interior Minis­ter, members of the GIS Coun­cil and other stakeholders, the Comptroller-General also urged the staff to work with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to uphold the values that defined them as officers.

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Ibrahim Imam Haafiz, in a short sermon es­poused on some verses from the Holy book of Qur’an, urged the officers to love one another as a key commandment from God and eschew all forms of negative be­haviour that has the tendency to undermine the Service and their relationship with God.

As part of the ceremony, the Comptroller-General was present­ed with a portrait and some sou­venirs by the Chief Superinten­dent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs and the Immi­gration Ladies Association for his cordial relations and support for personnel of the Service

