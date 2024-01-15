GIS holds annual thanksgiving service
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) held its annual thanksgiving service last Friday in Accra to celebrate God’s faithfulness and protection throughout the year.
Under the theme ‘Thank you God of restoration,” the ceremony brought together management, staff and some civilians from some parts of the country.
Addressing the gathering, the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi called on personnel of the Service to remain steadfast in their pursuit to safeguard the borders with integrity, compassion, and efficiency.
That, he said would improve the Service and contribute to the prosperity and security of the country.
Mr Takyi said though the Service faced some challenges especially in losing 33 of its personnel, it also made some remarkable progress which was worth celebrating.
He paid tribute to some gallant service men who diligently served the country even at the peril of their lives to save some colleagues who were attacked by some unknown assailants at Bawku.
He also commended the staff for their commitment in ensuring the safety of the country’s borders as well as facilitating lawful travel and migration.
“I want to express my appreciation for your unwavering dedication, professionalism and the discharge of your duties,” he added.
Mr Takyi therefore, assured the public of its commitment to fulfill their shared goals of ensuring safety, and security of the country’s borders at all times inspite of the challenges.
While expressing gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo, the Interior Minister, members of the GIS Council and other stakeholders, the Comptroller-General also urged the staff to work with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to uphold the values that defined them as officers.
The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Ibrahim Imam Haafiz, in a short sermon espoused on some verses from the Holy book of Qur’an, urged the officers to love one another as a key commandment from God and eschew all forms of negative behaviour that has the tendency to undermine the Service and their relationship with God.
As part of the ceremony, the Comptroller-General was presented with a portrait and some souvenirs by the Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs and the Immigration Ladies Association for his cordial relations and support for personnel of the Service
BY VIVIAN ARTHUR